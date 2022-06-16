SJVN organises 25th Inter CPSU Carrom Tournament

SJVN is organizing 25th Inter CPSU Carrom Tournament under the aegis of Power Sports Control Board, Ministry of Power, Govt of India. A.K Singh, Director (Finance) SJVN on June 13 inaugurated the tournament in the august presence of Sushil Sharma, Director (Electrical) and Prem Prakash, Chief Vigilance Officer at Hotel Holiday Home, Shimla.

During the opening ceremony of the event, A.K Singh said that SJVN is privileged to host ICPSU Carrom Tournament at very short notice. He stated that SJVN has always endeavored to promote sports and this tournament will help the players to develop their competitive spirits and analytical minds while displaying spirit of sportsmanship.

Twenty-One Teams (Men & Women) from Ministry of Power, CEA and Nine PSUs viz REC, Powergrid, NHPC, THDC, BBMB, PFC, POSOCO, NEEPCO and SJVN are participating in the tournament. The closing ceremony of the tournament is on 17th June, 2022. SJVN is organizing the Carrom Tournament in association with Uttaranchal Carrom Association. The rules of Indian Carrom Federation shall be followed during the tournament.

In his welcome address Executive Director (HR), S. Patnaik wished that the participants will showcase sportsmanship and put their best effort while playing the matches in the tournament.

Power Sports Control Board (PSCB) is a Sports Board formed by Central Power Sector Undertakings (CPSU) and is patronized by Ministry of Power, Government of India to promote the sports activities. Presently 12 CPSUs, Central Electricity Authority and Ministry of Power are the members of this Board.