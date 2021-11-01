SJVN observes Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Every year 31st October is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and to reinforce the commitment to preserve the Unity and Integrity of the Nation.

Reaffirming the resilience to withstand any kind of threat to internal security of the nation, Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), SJVN administered Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge to all the employees. On this occasion Sushil Sharma, Director (Electrical), S. Patnaik, Chief General Manager (HR) along with senior officers of SJVN were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Geeta Kapur lauded the role and achievements of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as the Architect of National Integration of Independent India. She further said that the unification of India was made possible by the vision and actions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. She urged everyone to vigilantly contribute in ensuring internal security of the country for the development and progress of the nation and the organization.

Following the preventive measures and guidelines against COVID-19, the pledge was administered through the Centralised Public Address System in Corporate Headquarters, Shimla. Similarly, at the various offices and project locations of SJVN, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge was administered to the employees.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 05:49 PM IST