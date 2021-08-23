SJVN marks Sadbhavana Diwas with unity pledge

SJVN observed Sadbhavana Diwas to promote National Integration and Communal Harmony among people of all religions, languages and regions today, across all its offices & Projects in the country. On this occasion Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, said that the peace & harmony are most essential ingredients for the progress and development of any society & Organization. As such all SJVNites must imbibe these values, so as to enable SJVN achieve its ‘Shared Vision’ of becoming 25000 MW generation capacity company by the year 2040. DP Kaushal, ED (HR) SJVN administered the Sadbhavana Diwas Pledge to all employees of SJVN at the Corporate Headquarters on August 20.

Kaushal led the SJVN congregation in abiding by the solemn pledge to work for the emotional oneness and harmony of all the people of India. He also had everyone else present to pledge that they would resolve all differences among themselves through dialogue and constitutional means, without resorting to violence. D Dash, ED, S Maraswamy, ED, V Sankaranarayanan ED along with other senior officials also took the unity pledge.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:09 AM IST