SJVN inks an MoU for developing 1000 MW floating solar projects in Assam

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between SJVN’s wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL) and Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) at Guwahati today. The MoU has been inked for developing 1000 MW Floating Solar Power Projects in Assam by incorporating a Joint Venture Company.

In the august presence of Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of Public Health Engineering, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship & Tourism Jayanta Mallabaruah, Power Minister Nandita Gorlosa and Minister for Labour Welfare Sanjoy Kishan, the MoU was signed by Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN and Rakesh Kumar (IAS), Managing Director, APDCL. On this occasion Principal Secretary (Power) Niraj Verma (IAS), A.K Singh, Director (Finance) SJVN, S.L Sharma, CEO (SGEL) along with other senior officials of the state government, SJVN and SGEL were also present.

Highlighting the benefits of the project, Nand Lal Sharma said that the project will generate 2192 Million Units in first year after commissioning and around 50425 Million Units cumulative energy will be generated over 25 years. An investment of Rs 6000 Crorewill be made by SJVN in the state for developing the project. During construction and operation stages approximate 4000 persons will get direct and indirect employment opportunities. Carbon emissions reduction to the tune of 1,07,383 tonne for first year and 24,70,732 tonnes for complete life span will be achieved from this project.

“SJVN is keen to be the partner in progress of Assam and development of Green Energy of state. This project will bring in multiple avenues of employment, boost to local businesses, green power generation, carbon emission reduction and over all socio-economic development in Assam,” said Nand Lal Sharma.

Assam has the floating solar power generation potential of around 3000 MW out of which SJVN would develop 1000 MW Floating Solar Projects across the state and the same shall be spread over 4500 hectares of water area. This will save approximately 2500 hectares of land as floating solar power projects does not require any land levelling, removal of vegetation or any displacement.

The present total portfolio of SJVN is around 42,000 MW and out of this around 97% is based on non-fossil fuel sources with presence pan India and in neighbouring countries of Nepal & Bhutan. The company has aligned its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW capacity by 2040 with that of Government of India’s target of achieving 50% energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. As a strategic & reliable partner, SJVN plans to play a vital role in clean energy transition of the nation.