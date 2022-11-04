SJVN implements Employee Wellness Resiliency Program through BECIL

Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), SJVN on November 1 presided over the function organized for launching of Employee Wellness Resiliency Program for Senior Management Officers of the company. Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), which is a CPSE under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is implementing Resiliency Program in SJVN.

On this occasion Geeta Kapur stated that today, the dimensions of employee well-being has expanded beyond physical well-being to focus on building a culture of holistic well-being including physical, emotional, financial, social & career. She also reaffirmed the commitment of SJVN management for providing a healthy and congenial environment to cover all these aspects for wellbeing of employees, to enable the organization for achieving ambitious organizational objectives.

She further told that the Program is a Software as a Service (SaaS) technology platform which identifies Stress and Burnout amongst Employees through assessment and then helps in reducing the same through lifestyle changes, mindfulness training and nutrition supplement.

Kapur stated that the implementation of the program will lead to substantial gain to the Organization by enhancing Employee productivity.

During the function the process of “On boarding of the Employees” also commenced while representatives of BECIL explained in detail about the program. The function was attended by HODs and other senior Officers of SJVN.