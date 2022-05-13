SJVN honored with 3rd prize of NTPC Rajbhasha Shield

SJVN was awarded 3rd prize of NTPC Rajbhasha Shield for best implementation of Official Language Policy during the year 2018-19 and year 2019-20. The award was presented by Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, R. K Singh, and was received by the Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN, Nand Lal Sharma during a meeting of the Hindi Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Power held in New Delhi recently.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 03:29 PM IST