SJVN gets Letter of Intent from GUVNL for 100 MW wind project

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that SJVN has received the Letter of Intent (LOI) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited for 100 MW Grid Connected Wind Power Project in Gujarat. SJVN Green Energy Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN) has bagged the 100 MW Wind Project at a tariff of Rs. 3.17 per unit in an Open Competitive Tariff bidding process in May 2023.

Nand Lal Sharma stated that the tentative cost for construction and development of this project will be Rs 800 Crores. The project will be developed on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis in Gujarat through an EPC contract. The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) shall be signed between GUVNL and SJVN shortly.

Nand Lal Sharma further apprised that the project is expected to generate 281 million units in first year after commissioning and the projected cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years is 7025 million units. The commissioning of this project is expected to reduce 344255 tonnes of carbon emission.

Presently, SJVN has an installed capacity of 2091.5 MW which includes 2 wind power stations of 97.6 MW. In addition to this SJVN is developing two wind projects of 100 MW each. Company is on rapid progression to achieve its Shared Vision of being 5000 MW by 2023-24, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW by 2040. This Shared Vision has been formulated in sync with the commitment of the Government of India of generating 50% energy from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.