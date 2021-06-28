SJVN earns net profit of Rs.1633 crore in FY2020-21; declares Rs.2.20 dividend

Continuing to better its performance year after year, Public Sector SJVN Limited has earned a net profit of Rs.1633.04 crore during the financial year 2020-21 against Rs 1557.43 crore earned during the previous financial year 2019-20, registering an increase of Rs.75.61 crore, said Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company, declaring financial results for the financial year as well as the fourth quarter, after company's Board meeting held on June 26.

He said that during the financial year 2020-21, SJVN had netted a total income of Rs. 3213.07 crore against Rs.3095.24 crore during the past year registering an increase of Rs.117.83 crore. The Earning Per Share of a face value of Rs.10 has increased to Rs.4.16 against Rs 3.96, he said.