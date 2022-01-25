SJVN earns 34.40 crore as incentive from its Hydro Power Stations

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN on January 19 informed that the company has earned Rs 34.40 crores as Incentive under Deviation Settlement Mechanism from 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri HPS & 412 MW Rampur HPS in the three Quarters of FY 2021-22. Deviation Settlement Mechanism is a frequency linked regulatory mechanism, which ensures the stability of the Grid that rewards the power producer for supporting and stabilizing the Grid. This incentive earning is in addition to the revenue earned from power generation.

Sharma said that SJVN is successfully operating mega Hydro Power Stations and is ensuring stability of the Grid. Due to the intermittent nature of energy, forecasting and scheduling of power is essential to maintain the stability and safety of the Grid. A power producer is required to forecast and declare power generation schedule for each Power Station.

Sharma stated that with the incentive earning of Rs 34.40 crores in three quarters of ongoing FY, SJVN has surpassed the incentive earned in corresponding period of previous two financial years. In FY 2019-20 the incentive earned was 12.10 crores and in FY 2020-21 it was Rs. 21.86 crores for this period. SJVN is continually supporting the Grid by aligning its power generation with grid stability and security.

Further, Sharma applauded the flagship Power Stations- NJHPS & Rampur HPS for setting benchmarks in Single-Day, Monthly and Quarterly Power Generation.

Currently, SJVN has a strong portfolio of 41 projects of 16432 MW and has established its footprints in nine States of India and neighbouring countries Nepal & Bhutan. Company is marching ahead towards realization of the Shared Vision of installed capacity of 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 & 25000 MW by 2040.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:32 PM IST