SJVN declared best-performing utility in the hydro power sector by CBIP

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that SJVN has bagged the CBIP Award for Best Performing Utility in Hydro Power Sector. The Award will be presented by Hon’ble Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, R.K Singh on the occasion of CBIP Day on 3rd March 2023 at New Delhi.

Nand Lal Sharma apprised that the award is in recognition to the outstanding contribution of SJVN in nation building by successfully executing and operating mega hydro power stations viz 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS) and 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station (Rampur HPS) in Himachal Pradesh. Rampur HPS is being successfully operated in Tandem with India’s largest hydro power station NJHPS.

Nand Lal Sharma stated that as a result of meticulously followed annual plant maintenance schedule using the latest technology, both the power stations have generated more than 9000 million units during the last three years against the combined Design Energy of 8490 million units. While Plant availability factor has also remained more than 105% during this period. SJVN is also undertaking High Velocity Oxy Fuel (HVOF) Hard Coating of various underwater project components at State-of-Art in situ Hard Coating Facility established at NJHPS. This is a unique initiative that has been implemented for the first time in India by SJVN.

Nand Lal Sharma further stated that the award also acknowledges environmental and socio-economic contributions made by these power stations in the project vicinity and the state of Himachal Pradesh. Rampur HPS is the largest hydro power station registered with the United Nation Framework Convention on Climate Change as Clean Development Mechanism by any public sector organization in India.

Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Chairman & Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma, both the power stations have maintained the highest standard in efficient silt management, optimization of machine maintenance period, occupational health & safety management, installation of advance warning systems etc . Due to this, the power stations have been setting new records in energy generation year after year.

SJVN has expanded and diversified in Hydro, Thermal, Solar & Wind Energy sectors, Power Transmission & Power Trading. Company has emerged as a major public sector power entity in the Indian power scenario. Currently, the project portfolio of SJVN is around 46,879 MW and is marching towards achieving the shared vision of generating 50,000 MW by 2040.