SJVN conferred with Global CSR Excellence and Leadership Award

In cognisance of the outstanding contribution of the CSR initiatives by SJVN, the company has been conferred with prestigious Global CSR Excellence and Leadership Award by World CSR Congress in Mumbai for the Best Covid -19 Solution for Community Care. On behalf of SJVN the award was received by Awadhesh Prasad, Sr. Additional General Manager, SJVN from S.K. Dutt, Sr. Advisor, UNCTAD in a grand award ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion Nand Lal Sharma Chairman & Managing Director said that SJVN has always been a responsible Corporate Citizen and has been pioneering in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities towards its stakeholders and society. Since inception SJVN has spent more than Rs. 340 Crores in various CSR activities in the verticals of Education, Health, Sanitation, Infrastructural Development, Women and Child Care, Sustainability, Assistance during Natural Calamities etc.

Sharma further stated that, at the very outset SJVN had perceived the threat of Global Pandemic (Covid-19) and promptly forayed into dispersal of Relief and aid measures which included liberal support to Central and State governments. SJVN also made contributions towards PM CARES Fund and State Disaster Management Authority Funds.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 08:51 PM IST