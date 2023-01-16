SJVN CMD, NL Sharma performs Bhumi Pujan at 90 MW Floating Solar Project in Omkareshwar, MP

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN ON January 13 inaugurated commencement of Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) works of 90 MW Floating Solar Project at Omkareshwar Reservoir, Madhya Pradesh by performing bhumi pujan at project site.

Nand Lal Sharma informed that the project is being developed by SJVN’s wholly owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL). The project was bagged @ Rs. 3.26 per unit on Build Own and Operate basis through Open Competitive Tariff based Bidding conducted by REWA Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL). The Power Purchase Agreement was signed between SGEL, RUMSL and M/s M.P. Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL). In the latest development, EPC contract for the project has been awarded to M/s Larsen & Toubro Limited.

Nand Lal Sharma further stated that an investment of Rs. 650 crores will be made on this project. As per the contract agreement, project is scheduled to be commissioned by December 2023. Energy generation of 196 million units in first year and cumulative energy generation of about 4570 million units over a period of 25 years is expected from the project. On commissioning, carbon emission reduction to the tune of 2,23,923 Tonnes is expected which will be a significant contribution in Government of India’s mission of net zero carbon emission by 2070.

On this occasion, Smt. Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), A.K Singh, Director (Finance) SJVN and senior officials from SJVN, SGEL and L&T were also present.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)