SJVN CMD NL Sharma meets Dy. PM & Indian Ambassador to Nepal

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN met Deputy Prime Minister & Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel at Kathmandu during his official visit to Nepal.

Nand Lal Sharma apprised the Deputy Prime Minister about the progress of 900 MW Arun-3 & associated 217 KM 400KV Double Circuit Transmission Line, 490 MW Arun-4 and 669 MW Lower Arun Hydro Electric Projects being implemented by SJVN in Nepal. He also briefed about the acceleration measures taken by SJVN to mitigate impact of global pandemic on construction activities of Arun-3 Project. The timely completion of the project will be an important milestone in Hydro Power Cooperation between the two nations.

Deputy Prime Minister & Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel expressed satisfaction at the progress of projects and assured all support from Government of Nepal for expeditious execution of the projects. Matter related to development of hydro power in Nepal were also deliberated in the meeting,

During the visit, Nand Lal Sharma also met His Excellency Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava at Kathmandu and thanked him for his morale boosting visit to Arun-3 and Lower Arun Hydro Projects in November 2022. Sharma thanked the Indian Embassy for its continual support to the projects being developed by SJVN in Nepal. The Ambassador assured that Indian Embassy will extend all its support for execution & commissioning of all projects to strengthen Indo-Nepal relations.

Later, Nand Lal Sharma held a meeting with Sushil Bhatta, Chief Executive Officer, Investment Board of Nepal and discussed about allocation of more hydro projects in Nepal to SJVN.

SJVN is a development partner in Indo-Nepal Hydro Power Development. The company is developing hydro projects of 2059 MW in Nepal. These projects will bring in investment, infrastructure & community development, improved education and health care facilities, multiple direct & indirect employment opportunities, boost to local businesses and skill development of the local populace. The Projects will help in solidifying the bilateral ties between the two nations.