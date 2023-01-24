SJVN CMD, NL Sharma meets Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN on January 21 had a meeting with Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh at Shimla.

Nand Lal Sharma apprised the Chief Minister about the portfolio of the company and gave a detailed presentation on operational & financial performance, various projects being implemented in Himachal Pradesh, other states of India and in neighbouring country Nepal, CAPEX achievement and future investment plan of SJVN.

Nand Lal Sharma informed that the flagship Power Stations 1500 MW NJHPS & 412 MW Rampur HPS, both located in Himachal Pradesh are setting new records in energy generation. Till date, SJVN has paid dividend of Rs 2356 crores against the equity Rs 1055 crores and free electricity equivalent to Rs. 7,000 crores as 12% free power to Government of Himachal Pradesh. Sharma stated that, the company performed exceptionally well and surpassed the CAPEX target of Rs 5,000 crore in FY 2021-22 and is set to achieve target of Rs 8,000 crore in current fiscal year. SJVN aims to be 5000 MW by 2023-24, 25000 MW by 2030 and 50000 MW company by 2040 and plans to invest Rs 1.6 lakh crore by 2030 and Rs. 2.3 lakh crore by 2040. In the meeting, various issues in the implementation of projects in Himachal Pradesh were also deliberated. After in-depth discussions, Chief Minister directed the concerned departments present in the meeting to resolve the issues related to projects at the earliest, to facilitate overall socio-economic development of the state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh expressed satisfaction that SJVN’s Power Stations have achieved & maintained Plant Availability Factor of more than 100%. Sukhvinder Singh appreciated that contribution of SJVN in the development of Himachal Pradesh. He also assured to extend all support by Government of Himachal Pradesh in early execution & commissioning of the SJVN’s projects in the state.

On this occasion, Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Sanjay Awasthy, MLA Dharampur, Chander Shekhar, Chief Secy., Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secy. to CM, Bharat Khera, Principal Private Secy. to CM, Sh Vivek Bhatia, Director of Energy of HP, Harikesh Meena, OSD to CM, Gopal Sharma, Managing Director, HPSEB, Pankaj Dadwal and senior officials from SJVN & Govt. of HP were also present.