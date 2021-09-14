SJVN CMD apprises Nepal PM of the concerns for faster development of company's power projects

In his pursuit of expeditious completion of the Company's ongoing projects in Nepal Nand Lal Sharma, CMD of SJVN had another meeting with the Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba at Kathmandu. SJVN is implementing a 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro power project and the downstream 679 MW Lower Arun project besides a 400kV Transmission line project in Nepal.

On his return from the visits to the company's projects in Nepal, Sharma apprised Prime Minister about the progress of 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project. The objective of Sharma's meeting was also to apprise the Prime Minister of certain concerns of SJVN that may affect faster completion of the project. Sharma discussed ways of faster development and also on Harnessing of hydro power potential of Himalayan Rivers in Nepal. He again emphasised the concept of one basin one developer to optimise the resources and faster development of hydro projects.

The Nepal Prime Minister appreciated the progress of Arun-3 hydro power project and assured Sh Sharma of suitable action by the Government of Nepal to address the concerns of SJVN.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:08 PM IST