SJVN celebrates World Environment Day 2023

Geeta Kapur Director (Personnel), SJVN administered oath of Environment Conservation to all the employees in the presence of Executive Director (Environment) V. Sankranarayanan during the function organized to celebrate World Environment Day at Corporate Head Quarters, Shimla. The theme for World Environment Day 2023 is "Solutions to Plastic Pollution".

Geeta Kapur in her address said that, SJVN has been persistently making efforts towards nurturing nature and safeguarding the environment. At the individual as well as at the collective level, we must continue to contribute towards protecting and promoting our environment as it is pivotal for a sustainable future.

Kapur further told that the noteworthy initiatives of SJVN, such as organizing Satluj Aradhana, Plantation drives, Energy-Conservation measures at Offices and Projects assisted in creating awareness and inculcating environmental sensitivity amongst the masses have helped the cause significantly. She also urged everyone to be conscious about the responsibility towards protecting the planet and gifting a better tomorrow for future generations.

Commemorating World Environment Day, SJVN organized various Competitions amongst employees, which included “Paudha Paalan Poshan Pratiyogita”, Photography, Milk Pouches collection & Best out of Waste. Painting & Essay writing competitions were also organized in GHS Navbahar and GSS Khalini as a part of celebration. Geeta Kapur also awarded the winners of Competitions with prizes.

With an aim to encourage awareness and action for protection of the environment, SJVN celebrated World Environment Day at its offices and projects across India. The function at Corporate Head Quarters Shimla was also attended by other senior officers of SJVN.