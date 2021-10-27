SJVN celebrates Vigilance Awareness Week

SJVN is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from 26th October to 1st November 2021. This year, the theme of Vigilance Awareness Week is ‘Independent India @ 75 Self Reliance with Integrity’. Keeping up with commitment of being a responsible organization in fight against Corruption & encouraging transparency in functioning, Smt. Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), administered the Integrity Pledge to the employees at Corporate Head Quarters. On this occasion Sh. Suresh Kumar Thakur, Executive Director, Sh. Ashwani Bhardwaj, Dy. CVO along with other senior officers of SJVN were also present. On this occasion, Geeta Kapur said that everyone in SJVN is committed to uphold highest standards of honesty & integrity and to follow probity and rule of law in all walks of life.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 11:27 AM IST