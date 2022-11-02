SJVN celebrates National Unity Day & Vigilance Awareness Week

Every year 31st October is observed as National Unity Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Besides, SJVN is also observing Vigilance Awareness Week from 31st October to 06th November 2022. This year, the theme of Vigilance Awareness Week is ‘Corruption Free India for A Developed Nation’.

To commemorate these events Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), SJVN administered National Unity Day Pledge & Integrity Pledge to all the employees.

Geeta Kapur stated, on this day that SJVN reaffirms resilience to withstand any kind of threat to internal security of the Nation, while carrying out all our official duties with utmost integrity & honesty.

She lauded the role and achievements of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as the Chief Architect of National Integration for Independent India. She further said that the unification of India was made possible by the vision and actions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. She urged everyone to be vigilant and dedicatedly contribute in ensuring internal security for the overall progress, prosperity and development of the Nation as well as our organization.

Geeta Kapur further said that everyone in SJVN is committed to uphold highest standards of honesty & integrity and to follow probity and rule of law in all walks of life. Similarly, the National Unity Day Pledge & Integrity Pledge was administered to all the employees, in various offices and project locations of SJVN.

During this week, various In-House and Outreach activities such as quiz, slogan writing and declamation competitions for employees, students and citizens are being organized in all the projects and offices of SJVN, for widespread dissemination and creating awareness for making a Corruption Free India for A Developed Nation.