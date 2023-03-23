SJVN celebrates Bhartiya Nav Varsh Vikram Samvat 2080 with 'Pravesh'

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, on Wednesday inaugurated “Pravesh,” a function organised to celebrate Bhartiya Nav Varsh Vikram Samvat 2080 at Corporate Headquarters, Shimla. Sharma in his keynote address, ‘SJVN - A Way Forward,’ shared the company achievements and inspired all to achieve the shared vision, which is in sync with the government’s commitment for power to all 24X7. . Sharma termed the previous Vikram Samvat as a triumphing year as the company achieved many milestones. In a historic moment, President of India, Droupadi Murmu, laid the foundation stone of 1000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project at Rajasthan. In addition to this, 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project has entered into construction stage. With award of major works for the project, first time ever in the history of SJVN, hydro and solar projects of 1697 MW capacity have been awarded in a year. Sharma applauded the concerted efforts of Team SJVN that has enabled the company’s extraordinary growth. Sharma further apprised that maintaining the highest standards set earlier in power generation, SJVN has achieved design energy of 8764 MU for its seven power stations 58 days earlier than the target date. SJVN has also displayed strong financial growth and has recorded Profit After Tax of Rs 1349.48 crore for nine months of the year which is 37.98 % more than the corresponding period of previous year. While, Net Worth of the company has also jumped to Rs. 14,261 crores as compared to Rs. 13,581 crores during last year.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)