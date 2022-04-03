SJVN celebrates Bhartiya Nav Varsh Vikram Samvat 2079

SJVN on April 1, organised PRAVESH - Setting up of Priorities for Ensuing Year on the auspicious occasion of Bhartiya Nav Varsh 2079. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN inaugurated the function at Corporate Headquarters, Shimla in the august presence of Director (Personnel) Geeta Kapur, Director (Civil) S.P. Bansal and Director (Finance) A.K. Singh.

Addressing the employees on the occasion, Nand Lal Sharma shared the achievements of the company and motivated them to attain the realigned objectives in sync with New Shared Vision. Sharma said that, in terms of growth of SJVN Vikrami Samvat 2078 proved to be an exceptional year. During the year the portfolio of SJVN grew from around 9000 MW to almost 17000 MW. He congratulated SJVNites for their collective efforts resulting in surpassing pervious power generation records.“In the latest achievement, we have clocked highest ever power generation for the Qtr 4 in FY 2021-22 with 887.1 MU and for the month of March with 357.4 MU. With this achievement, SJVN has surpassed the previous best of 836MU in FY 2019-20 for Q4 and monthly generation of 310 MU in March 2015 from its Power Stations. Against the total Design Energy of 8700 MU, six Power Stations of the company have generated 9208.5 MU. In the current fiscal year, new quarterly generation records in Q2, Q3 & Q4 have been set and the Power Stations have also surpassed the monthly generation record in July & December 2021 and January, February & March 2022.”

Nand Lal Sharma further apprised that SJVN has achieved CAPEX utilization target & expenditure of more than Rs 5250 crores has been incurred against the target of Rs 5000 crores, set by Ministry of Power, Govt. of India. He further said that two Renewable Power Stations of the company namely Sadla Wind Power Station & Charanka Solar Power Station also established new benchmarks with Highest Ever Annual power generation of 102.6 MU & 8.5 MU respectively. In a short span of four years the company has seen exponential growth and now 43 Projects are under various stages of development with a capacity of more than 16900 MW. SJVN has also signed LOI with Government of Rajasthan for harnessing 10000 MW Solar Power Projects in the state. Company has also entered in the business vertical of Power Trading.

Nand Lal Sharma further said that exceptional growth of last year has encouraged us to rephrase our Shared Vision & now we aim to be 25000 MW Company by 2030 & 50000 MW Company by 2040. “I am sure that this new Shared Vision has been rewired as the goal of every SJVNite and everone is realigning his/her efforts towards the achievement of this Upscaled New Shared Vision.” Sharma said.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 06:22 PM IST