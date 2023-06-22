SJVN celebrates 9th International Day of Yoga

SJVN celebrated 9th International Day of Yoga at Corporate Head Quarters, Shimla. This year the theme of celebration is “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”. The chief guest for the occasion was D Dash, Executive Director, while the function was attended by V. Sankranarayanan, Executive director, C.S. Yadav, General Manager and other senior officials of SJVN.

To commemorate International Day of Yoga Slogan Writing & Video Clip on Yoga Asanas Competitions were organized for employees and their family members. D. Dash along with other dignitaries distributed the prizes among the winners. A Special Yoga Session by Hardik Gupta from Isha Foundation was also organized for the benefit of all the employees.

On this occasion Dash said, “SJVN is contributing significantly to the wellness of its employees and other stakeholders. Various initiatives, such as organizing wellness camps, yoga workshops, etc. assist in creating awareness about the importance of Yoga in our daily lives.” He reiterated the importance of well-being and emphasized the importance of Yoga to achieve this state.

The 9th International Day of Yoga has also been celebrated at all the projects/units/offices of SJVN. For celebrating the occasion, various events and competitions were organized for employees and their family members at different Projects / Units / Offices.