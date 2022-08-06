SJVN buys 2,043 acre-land for 1,000 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that SJVN through its renewable arm SJVN Green Energy Limited, has executed one of the single largest registries of land of approximately 2043 Acres for development of its 1000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project in Bikaner.

Nand Lal Sharma, stated that earlier in May 2022, SJVN had awarded India’s single largest EPC Contract for 1000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project to M/s Tata Power Solar Systems Limited for a total value of Rs 5491 Crores. The project is a part of the CPSU Scheme (Tranche-III) under Phase-II (Government Producer Scheme) for setting up of 5000 MW Grid Connected Solar PV Projects in India. SJVN has been allocated the 1000 MW capacity through competitive VGF based bidding process. The project is scheduled to be commissioned in January, 2024. This latest development will help in faster implementation of the project.

Nand Lal Sharma further said that the installation of 1000 MW solar PV power project will generate 2454.55 MU with CUF of 28% and the Power generated from this project shall be solely for self use or use by Government or Government entities. This shall be done either directly or through DISCOMS on payment of mutually agreed usage charges of not more than Rs. 2.45 /kwh.

SJVN has aligned its targets in line with the target set by the Government of India with the shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040. For 25000 MW installed capacity to be achieved by the year 2030, majority will from the green energy resources such as solar, hydro and wind etc. This reflects our commitment to empower the Nation for expanding its non-fossil fuel-based energy and decarbonization of the economy.