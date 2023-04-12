SJVN bags two awards at 14th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards 2023

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, informed that SJVN has won two prestigious awards at 14th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards 2023. The ‘Achievement Award for Creating Social Development and Impact’ has been conferred in recognition to the exceptional organisational efforts in the field of Corporate Social Responsibility. The second award ‘CIDC Partners in Progress Trophy’ has been awarded for the commitment and drive of the company in facilitating initiatives for achieving targets of ‘Mission Skilling India’.

Nand Lal Sharma said that the awards honour relentless efforts of SJVN, which have resulted in par excellence CSR contributions. CSR initiatives undertaken through registered trust ‘SJVN Foundation’ are benefitting stakeholders across all sections of the society. Till date, more than Rs. 412 crore have been spent on various CSR activities in the areas of Education & Skill development, Health & Hygiene, Infrastructural Development & Community Asset Creation, Preservation & Promotion of Local Culture and Sports, Sustainable Development and Assistance during Natural Disasters etc.

“SJVN has always been at forefront in fulfilling its role as conscious and socially responsible organisation that is working to enhance the quality of life of the local communities. It makes us extremely proud that our initiatives are being appreciated at such reputed platforms. In future also, we will put forth our best efforts for betterment of the society and to be partner in progress of the nation.”

The awards were presented by Dr P.S. Rana, Chairman, CIDC to Sh. Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Chief General Manager, SJVN in a glittering ceremony held at New Delhi.

Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC) is an umbrella organization for construction industry in India and has been set up jointly by Planning Commission, Government of India, now NITI Aayog and Indian Construction Industry. The Council provides the impetus and the organisational infrastructure to raise quality levels across the industry.