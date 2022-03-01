SJVN bags its first 15 MW floating solar power project

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN today informed that SJVN has bagged 15 MW Grid Connected Floating Solar PV Power Project at Nangal pond, near village Neilla, District Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. SJVN has bagged the full quoted capacity of 15 MW @ INR 3.26 /Unit on Build Own and Operate basis through e-Reverse Auction held by Solar Energy Corporation of India.

Sh Nand Lal Sharma said “ It is a proud moment for SJVN that it has bagged its first Floating Solar Project in Himachal Pradesh. The company is focusing on developing Renewable Energy to emerge as a major contributor in realizing the Government of India’s vision to generate 500 GW Energy by 2030 from Non-Fossil Sources.”

Nand Lal Sharma apprised that the cost of developing this Floating Solar Project shall be approximately 100 crores. The project is expected to generate 32.85 MU in the first year and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years will be approximately 756 MU. The Power Purchase Agreement between SJVN & Bhakra Beas Management Board will be signed shortly.

Nand Lal Sharma further stated that SJVN now has 11 Solar Power Projects of 2965 MW capacity under different stages of development with a total portfolio of more than 16800 MW. These recent addition of new Projects is taking SJVN to new heights. Company is on aggressive growth path that will lead to actualizing its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 03:25 PM IST