SJVN bags another 200 MW Solar Project, portfolio crosses 47000 MW

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN on Wednesday informed that SJVN has obtained 200 MW Grid Connected Solar Power Project in Khavda Solar Park through e-reverse auction conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL). Nand Lal Sharma stated that SJVN bagged the full quoted capacity of 200 MW @ Rs 2.88 per unit on Build Own and Operate basis under Open Competitive Tariff bidding by GUVNL. This solar project shall be developed by SJVN in Khavda Solar Park, Gujarat. The tentative cost for development of this project shall be approximately Rs 1200 crore.

Further apprising about the project, Nand Lal Sharma said that the project is expected to generate 505 million units in 1st year of commissioning and cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be around 11756 million units. Commissioning of the project is expected to reduce 5,76,067 tonnes of carbon emission. “Our vision is aligned with the government’s vision for a carbon neutral economy. With the allotment of this project, our solar & wind portfolio stand at 17620 MW out of which 179.5 MW is under operation and rest is under various stages of implementation,” said Sh. Sharma.

SJVN is on a rapid expansion and capacity addition journey and with allocation of this solar project, the project portfolio of the company is now 47079 MW. The company is marching forward with vigour to achieve its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023-24, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040.