SJVN bags another 100 MW Solar Project in Rajasthan

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that SJVN has bagged 100 MW State Transmission Utility (STU) Connected Solar Power Project in Rajasthan. SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL) a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN participated in Open Competitive Tariff bidding process followed by e-Reverse Auction (e-RA) organized by Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (RUVNL).

Nand Lal Sharma informed that RUVNL had floated a Request for Selection (RfS) for setting up of 1000 MW STU Connected Solar PV Power Plant anywhere in the state of Rajasthan. Against the above RfS, eight companies qualified the Technical and Financial criteria. SGEL has bagged 100 MW at a tariff of Rs. 2.62 per unit on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis in Open Competitive Tariff bidding process.

Sharma further apprised that the Ground Mounted Solar Project will be developed by SGEL anywhere in Rajasthan through EPC contract. With the allotment of this project, SJVN now has 1100 MW Solar Power Projects in Rajasthan. As SJVN is also developing 1000 MW Bikaner Solar Project, foundation stone of this project was laid by Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu on 3rd of January 2023. The project implementation is in advance stages and is scheduled to be commissioned during current financial year.

Nand Lal Sharma stated that the tentative cost for development of this project shall be approximately Rs. 600 crore. The project is expected to generate 252 MU in the 1st year and the project cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 5866 MU. The commissioning of this Project is expected to reduce 287434 tonnes of carbon emission.

SJVN is on a rapid expansion and capacity addition journey and with allocation of this solar project; the project portfolio of the company is now 47179 MW. The company is marching forward with vigour to achieve its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023-24, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040.