SJVN bags 90 MW Floating Solar Project in Madhya Pradesh

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that in latest addition to its portfolio, SJVN has bagged 90 MW Floating Solar Project @ Rs 3.26 /Unit on Build Own and Operate basis in a tender floated by REWA Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL).

Nand Lal Sharma apprised that SJVN will develop this project in India’s largest Floating Solar Park at Omkareshwar in District Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. The cost of developing this project will be approximately Rs 585 Crores. After commissioning, the project will generate 219 Million Unit in first year & 5158 Million Unit over a period of 25 years. The Power Purchase Agreement will be signed between RUMSL & SJVN for 25 years. The project shall be commissioned within a period of 15 months from the date of signing of PPA.

Nand Lal Sharma said “This is our largest Floating Solar Project bagged through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding process. The commissioning of this Project is expected to reduce 2,52,737 Tonnes of carbon emission. SJVN is actively contributing in turning India into net zero carbon emission nation by 2070.”

With a total portfolio of 31000MW, SJVN now has 19 Solar Power Projects of around 3.3GW capacity under operation & different stages of development. These recent additions of new projects are leading the company towards actualizing its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 02:43 PM IST