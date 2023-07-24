SJVN bags 5 Hydro Projects of 5097 MW in Arunachal Pradesh

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that Government of Arunachal Pradesh has allotted five projects of 5097 MW to SJVN. All the allocated projects are situated in tributaries of Dibang River. The allocated projects are 3097 MW Etalin, 680 MW Attunli, 500MW Emini, 420 Amulin and 400 MW Mihumdon.

Nand Lal Sharma informed that Government of Arunachal has terminated memorandums of agreement with various private power developers as they "showed less interest" in executing projects allotted to them. The projects which have been withdrawn from private developers are now being handed over to central public sector understandings.

Sharma said that 3097 MW Etalin and 680 MW Attunli were earlier allocated to private players as there was no physical progress in both the projects the projects are now have been allotted to SJVN. In addition to SJVN projects are also been allocated to other central public sector understandings namely NEEPCO, NHPC and THDC.

Nand Lal Sharma further apprised that Government of Arunachal Pradesh has considered his proposition of One Basin One Developer and allocated all the 5 projects in Dibang Basin, which will result in optimal resource utilisation and timely completion of projects. The development of these project will involve an investment of more than R. 50000 crores, while construction of these projects will reduce carbon emission in tune of around 1.1 Million Tonnes per year.

Nand Lal further informed that agreement for the implementation of these projects will be signed soon in an event which will be graced by Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu and Union Power Minister, R.K. Singh.

The portfolio of SJVN is now 55527 MW. Company is on rapid progression to achieve its Shared Vision of being 25000 MW company by 2030 & 50000 MW by 2040. This Shared Vision has been formulated in sync with the commitment of the Government of India of generating 50% energy from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)