SJVN bags 200 MW solar project in Maharashtra

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that SJVN has received Letter of Award for setting up 200 MW Solar Power Project from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). SJVN is developing this project through its wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL).

Nand Lal Sharma apprised that this 200 MW ground mounted solar project will be developed in the state of Maharashtra on Engineering Procurement & Construction basis. SGEL has bagged the full quoted capacity of 200 MW @ Rs. 2.90/- per unit through competitive bidding process (Phase-IX) in e-Reverse Auction organized by MSEDCL.

Nand Lal Sharma further stated that the tentative cost of developing this project will be Rs. 1000 crores. The project shall be constructed in a period of 18 months which shall be reckoned from the date of signing of PPA with MSEDCL. The project is expected to generate 455 million units in the first year and cumulative energy generation over a period of twenty five years would be about 10481 million units. Commissioning of the project is expected to reduce 5,13,560 tonnes of carbon emission.

SJVN, a leading power sector CPSE has a total project portfolio of 46,879 MW. Company is on rapid progression to achieve its Shared Vision of being 5000 MW by 2023-24, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW Company by 2040. This shared vision has been formulated in sync with the commitment of the Government of India of generating 50% energy from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.