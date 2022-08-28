SJVN bags 2 Gold Awards for Environment Preservation and Mobile Health Vans

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN informed that, in yet another achievement, the company has won Two ‘Gold Awards’ in 12th Exceed Environment, HR & CSR Awards 2022. The awards were presented for SJVN’s Mobile Health Van Service by the name of ‘Satluj Sanjeevani Sewa’ and for its extensive efforts in the Preservation of Environment.

Sharma said that SJVN as a responsible Corporate Citizen is committed to fulfill its societal commitment and always strives to enhance the quality of life of the stakeholders and follows best practices for Environment Preservation.

Nand Lal Sharma further apprised that Satluj Sanjeevani Sewa was started under the umbrella of SJVN CSR Foundation in 2012 for providing free medical consultancy services and medicines at the doorsteps of the local communities through mobile health vans. These mobile health vans have facilitated medical treatment of more than 10 lakh people in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Maharashtra, covering more than 100 Gram-Panchayats and 200 community locations.

Sharma further stated that every mobile health van is managed by a qualified medical team comprising of a Doctor, Pharmacist and allied staff and these vans are also equipped with basic diagnostic test equipment.

In recognition of various measures taken by SJVN for Environment Preservation for it’s under construction 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project in Uttarakhand, Gold Award has been conferred under the Power Sector Category.

On this occasion Sharma reiterated the resolve of Team SJVN to contribute in meeting the growing need for carbon emission-free and cost-effective energy to strengthen the sustainable development of the nation.

The awards were presented during 12th Exceed Environment, HR & CSR Award and Conference 2022. The Exceed Awards are conferred by Sustainable Development Foundation a non-governmental organization which is working for social upliftment of the society since 2007 with a vision to bring change in the national scenario.