SJVN bags 125MW two Solar Projects in Uttar Pradesh

SJVN Limited has bagged two more grid connected solar power projects of 125 MW capacity through tariff based ‘Competitive Bidding Process’ conducted by Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA). SJVN has been issued Letter of Intent (LoI) by the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency for developing 75 MW grid connected solar power project at Gurhah, in Jalaun District, and 50 MW grid-connected solar power project at Gujrai, in Kanpur Dehat District in the state of Uttar.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director informed that SJVN quoted a tariff of Rs 2.98 per unit for both solar projects and power generated from these projects will be procured by UPPCL for 25 years. The Gurhah Project will generate 159 MU energy annually with Capacity Utilization Factor (CUF) of 24.22% while the Gujrai project will generate 106 MU energy annually with CUF of 24.20%.

Nand Lal Sharma further said that with this allotment, SJVN now has 1670 MW of solar power projects under different stages of execution. He stated that all these Solar Projects are scheduled to be commissioned during the Financial Year 2023-24 and will be a gigantic leap for SJVN’s renewable energy generation capacity.

Sharma further stated that the Government of India has envisaged the vision of ‘24X7 Power to All’. He reiterated that recently at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26), Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated India’s intent of generating 500 GW of Renewable Energy by 2030. This initiative is in line with the target set by the Government of India and it would enable SJVN in expanding its footprint Pan India, as well as, achieving its Shared Vision of capacity addition of 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 & 25000 MW by 2040.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 09:29 AM IST