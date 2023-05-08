SJVN bags 100 MW Wind Project in e-RA organised by GUVNL

­­­­­­Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that SJVN has bagged100 MW Grid Connected Wind Power Project in Gujarat. SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL) a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN participated in Open Competitive Tariff bidding process followed by e-Reverse Auction (e-RA) organized by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL).

Nand Lal Sharma informed that GUVNL had floated a Request for Selection (RfS) for setting up of 500 MW Grid Connected Wind Power Plant anywhere in India. Against the RfS, only four companies qualified the Technical and Financial criteria. SGEL has bagged 100 MW at a tariff of Rs. 3.17 per unit on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis in Open Competitive Tariff bidding process.

Sharma further apprised that the 100 MW Wind Project will be developed by SGEL anywhere in India through EPC contract. With the allotment of this project, the wind portfolio of SJVN now stands at 297.6 MW. The two projects with cumulative capacity of 97.6 MW are under operation and remaining two projects with 200 MW capacities are under various stages of development.

Nand Lal Sharma stated that the tentative cost for development of this project is Rs 800 Crores. The project is expected to generate 281million units in the first year after commissioning and the projected cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years is 7025 million units. The commissioning of this Project is expected to reduce 344255 tonnes of carbon emission.

Now, SJVN has a project portfolio of 47279 MW with 77 projects in various stages of development and is marching ahead to achieve its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023-24, 25,000 MW by 2030 & 50,000 MW capacity by 2040.