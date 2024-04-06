SJVN awards 75 meritorious students during SJVN Silver Jubilee Merit Scholarship ceremony

Under the ambit of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), SJVN organised a Silver Jubilee Merit Scholarship distribution ceremony at Corporate Headquarters in Shimla. Akhileshwar Singh, Director (Finance), SJVN, the chief guest of the occasion gave scholarships to 75 selected students from Himachal Pradesh who excelled in their Class 12 exams during the academic session 2023.

Akhileshwar Singh congratulated the recipients of the scholarship for their remarkable academic accomplishments. He emphasized the pivotal role of education in empowering future generations and highlighted SJVN's dedication to support educational initiatives that nurture the dreams and aspirations of the students. The company, through its registered trust SJVN Foundation, is providing financial support to encourage students of urban, rural and even remote tribal areas of the state to perform better.

This year, 75 meritorious students of Class 12th have been selected from various Himachal Pradesh State Education Board, CBSE and ICSE Board schools. Additionally, 26 students have been selected for merit scholarships from the states of Uttarakhand, Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh. Out of total 101 meritorious students, a notable 65% of the recipients are female students.

The SJVN Silver Jubilee Merit Scholarship Scheme, initiated in 2012, provides monthly scholarships to selected students throughout the duration of their courses. The scheme also reserves seats for the students from Project affected families, areas and districts ensuring inclusivity and accessibility to quality education. Till date, SJVN has awarded 1994 merit scholarships under this scheme. 1286 students have successfully completed their courses and others are pursuing degrees in various professional fields across prestigious institutes like IITs, NITs, Medical Colleges, Law Universities and other universities.

SJVN has spent more than Rs. 450 crores on CSR activities in various verticals Health and Hygiene, Education and Skill Development, Infrastructure and Community Development, Sustainable Development, Promotion and preservation of local culture, Cultural Heritage, Sports and assistance during Natural Calamities & Disasters.