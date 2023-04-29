SIMATS Tech Star Summit 2023

SIMATS Engineering (SSE) inaugurated its 4th TECH STAR SUMMIT 2023 happening between 26th – 29th April 2023 at Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai. Chief Guest Prof. Appa Rao Podile, Former vice chancellor, University of Hyderabad and Guest of Honour Mrs. Namitha Guptha, Advisory / Scientist ‘G’ at the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, inaugurated the grand TECH STAR SUMMIT 2023 in the presence of Dr. Deepak Nallaswamy, Director of Academics of SIMATS, Dr. Ramya Deepak, Director of SIMATS Engineering, Dr. Sheeja Varghese, Registrar of SIMATS, Dr. B. Ramesh, Principal of SIMATS Engineering and other invitees.

SIMATS Engineering being an achiever of several milestones in academics and research organized the Saveetha Transdisciplinary Annual Research (STAR) Summit to provide a platform for students to present their innovative and interesting research ideas as colourful posters.

TECH STAR SUMMIT is one of the iconic events of SIMATS conducted every year for the final year students. The TECH STAR SUMMIT - 2023 is planned for 4 days, where each day 250 students will display and present their posters enthusiastically to various invited categories like External and Internal Faculties, External and Internal Students, Industry Experts, IIT and NIT faculty with their research community as well as the public audience. SIMATS strongly believes such summits help students to get insights of research and provides an opportunity to develop theoretical and practical knowledge to tackle real time problems.