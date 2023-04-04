SIMATS Engineering MoU with Manchester Metropolitan

Delegates from Manchester Metropolitan, England visited SIMATS Engineering (SSE), Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) to discuss on various possibilities of collaboration and signing an MoU.

The delegates addressed the students on the academic opportunities available to them at their university and encouraged students to participate in such study abroad programs in a different setting while earning credits from the host university.

To benefit students with international academic exposure and experience, SIMATS Engineering has signed MOUs with more than 50 foreign universities and businesses.

SIMATS strongly believes that such collaborations help graduates in cultural immersion that exposes them to different customs, languages, and ways of life, further broadening their perspectives and help them, develop cross-cultural communication skills.