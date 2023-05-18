SIMATS Engineering granted renewal of IET Academic Affiliate status

SIMATS Engineering (SSE) at Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), Thandalam, Chennai, has been granted renewal of their Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) Academic Affiliate status. The IET Academic Affiliate programme is designed to provide support and resources to educational institutions offering engineering, technology, or related courses. The renewal certificate has been issued to SIMATS Engineering, and was presented to Dr Ramya Deepak, Director of SIMATS Engineering by Daniel Canty, Head of Accreditation and Awards, The IET - UK, Amitabh Sinha, Head of Business Development, IET - India, Neha Singh, Manager - Customer Engagement, IET - India, and Ms. Latha Rao, IET - India.

Dr. B Ramesh, Principal, Dr. R. Hariharan, IET Faculty Advisor and Dr. Natrayan. L, Associate Dean Accreditations from SIMATS Engineering were also present during the occasion. Dr. NM Veeraiyan, the honourable chancellor of SIMATS and Dr. Deepak Nallaswamy, Director of Academics congratulated SIMATS Engineering on this achievement.