 SIMATS Engineering granted renewal of IET Academic Affiliate status
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-gallerySIMATS Engineering granted renewal of IET Academic Affiliate status

SIMATS Engineering granted renewal of IET Academic Affiliate status

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 01:56 AM IST
article-image

SIMATS Engineering (SSE) at Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), Thandalam, Chennai, has been granted renewal of their Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) Academic Affiliate status. The IET Academic Affiliate programme is designed to provide support and resources to educational institutions offering engineering, technology, or related courses. The renewal certificate has been issued to SIMATS Engineering, and was presented to Dr Ramya Deepak, Director of SIMATS Engineering by Daniel Canty, Head of Accreditation and Awards, The IET - UK, Amitabh Sinha, Head of Business Development, IET - India, Neha Singh, Manager - Customer Engagement, IET - India, and Ms. Latha Rao, IET - India.

Dr. B Ramesh, Principal, Dr. R. Hariharan, IET Faculty Advisor and Dr. Natrayan. L, Associate Dean Accreditations from SIMATS Engineering were also present during the occasion. Dr. NM Veeraiyan, the honourable chancellor of SIMATS and Dr. Deepak Nallaswamy, Director of Academics congratulated SIMATS Engineering on this achievement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Babus, mantris & buzz: BJP changes strategy for three Vidhan Sabha Elections?

Babus, mantris & buzz: BJP changes strategy for three Vidhan Sabha Elections?

Central Railway station to get breastfeeding pods

Central Railway station to get breastfeeding pods

NL Sharma, CMD, SJVN administers Swachhta Pledge to employees

NL Sharma, CMD, SJVN administers Swachhta Pledge to employees

Minister of State for Railways & Textiles Darshana Jardosh via video link

Minister of State for Railways & Textiles Darshana Jardosh via video link

SIMATS Engineering granted renewal of IET Academic Affiliate status

SIMATS Engineering granted renewal of IET Academic Affiliate status