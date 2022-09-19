Signpost India wins two awards at the global Digital Signage Awards 2022, London

Signpost India is proud to announce that it has won two prestigious awards at the global Digital Signage Awards 2022 held recently in London.

The global Digital Signage Awards are the annual international search for outstanding campaigns, creative executions and technical innovations, and remarkable media or placement solutions in the fields of digital signage, DOOH advertising and digital visual experiences.

The global Digital Signage Awards are completely independent and over the last twelve years, have recognised great companies, projects, content, campaigns and products from across the world. The awards are supported by leading companies keen to promote excellence and innovation throughout the sector.

Signpost India received awards for Engineering Design for Installed Projects and a High Commendation in the category of Technical Response for Covid-19 for the project – ‘The Tiffin Towers’, implemented with the support of the Adani Airport Team under the Mumbai International Airport Limited media asset program.

Shripad Ashtekar, MD and Co-Founder of Signpost India said, “Innovative design is integral to every assignment we undertake. While implementing a plain vanilla DOOH project, the Signpost team came up with the idea of the Dabbawalla service of Mumbai, which enjoys global recognition for their strong logistics chain.” He added, “This award in the Engineering and Design category at an international forum is dedicated to the Dabbawalas and the structure of ‘The Tiffin Towers’ which resembles a Dabba recognizes their contribution to society.”