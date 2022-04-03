Signpost India bags a dominant position for Advertising & Promotion at Chennai International Airport

Signpost India Pvt. Ltd., India’s fastest growing Digital Out of Home (DOOH) company has bagged a dominant position to install and operate the advertising space as well as experiential marketing activities in the entire airport terminal and circulating area of Chennai International Airport.

The traditional and de facto gateway of South India, Chennai was the 36th most visited city in the world. In 2020, the population of the city and its suburbs was 10.97 million, making Chennai the 6th most populous city in the country.

Chennai has a broad industrial base in the automobile, computer, technology, hardware manufacturing and healthcare sectors. The city is India's second-largest exporter of information technology (IT) and business process outsourcing (BPO) services. A major part of India's automobile industry is in and around the city thus earning it the nickname "Detroit of India". The city attracts 45 percent of health tourists visiting India and is also often called “India’s health capital”

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 06:27 PM IST