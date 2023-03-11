SIES College of Commerce and Economics organizes Fantasies

SIES College of Commerce and Economics stands amongst one of the finest institutions affiliated to the University of Mumbai; started in the year 1989. As a part of its extracurricular activities, the students organized the annual intercollegiate cultural festival called Fantasies, inspiring students across Mumbai to manifest their talents and achieve their potential.

Fantasies has been a part of SIES College and the heart of its cultural activities for the past 23 years. It is celebrated for a span of 3 days and witnesses over an average rotating crowd of around 5000.

This year we selected our theme as 'Elysian - Seize your Dreams'. Elysian, a vision of heaven, through which we fulfill our dreams. Let's seize to fulfill those dreams from imagination to reality. Paradise, a place full of possibilities, wonder and rapture, a place which gives us immense joy where you can be your unique self. The theme helps one to embrace themselves with the power of art and literature by mixing different traditions and connecting with each other.

Fantasies wouldn't have been possible without our two pillars, who've supported this unforgettable journey.

Our lead sponsor for 'Fantasies - Elysian Seize your dreams' Dr.Rashel is a beauty wellness company specializing in manufacturing unisex personal care products and have been in the business for over a decade with a pan-India presence both offline and online.

Our associate sponsor, Croma was the first one-of-its kind large format specialist retail store that catered to all multi-brand digital gadgets and home electronic needs in India.

Our biggest attraction under our performing art events were conducted over a span of three days starting with the show stopping event 'Beat your feet'. The use of different props, various colleges of 6-8 members were put into competition to shake the floor with their incredible dance moves. The event was graced by Vaibhav Gughe, Rush twins, Bhavesh and Shreya shetty.

As quoted by the significant Charlie Chaplin, “A day without laughter is a day wasted.” Comedy Tonic, the event took place on the 23rd of January. The crowd was flabbergasted by the graceful appearance of Nisman Parpia, Sohil Singh, Sunny Sharma, Tia Kar.

Next event, 'Acoustic Explosion' was a live music performance in front of an audience was by a musical ensemble, as a band. We were honoured to have the amazing panel of Naitik Nagda, Aagaz Akhtar, Mannan Shaah and Daniel Weber.

Step it up aka street dance event. Street dance is a type of dance genre that came to being outside the traditional dance studio. Street dance is often performed in open and outdoor spaces such as streets, dance parties and parks. The event was graced by judges Nikhil Malik, X1X Crew and Vikas Sawant.

Rap is a type of music in which the words are not sung but are spoken in a rapid, rhythmic way. Spit Fire was on 2nd day of Fantasies Fest and was graced by - Rhyme, Sledge, Refix, Shez.

Vogue Street, a Fashion Show event that was held on the 2nd Day of Fantasies Elysian - Seize your Dreams. We had different contingents showcasing their talents via a fashion show. Fashion is an art form where we express ourselves. Keeping this in mind, the contingents portrayed their beautiful expressions through this medium of art. As it was the last event of the day, it truly was a memorable one. The event was graced by Apeksha Porval and Tanuj Virwani made a guest appearance.

Belly Dance, A dance form that originates in Egypt and is primarily a torso-driven dance. This year, Fantasies held Fiesta Bellatina which was graced by Sanjana sharma, Sakshi Shrivas and Nupur shah on the 25th of January.

SKILLS and THRILLS, an X - Factor event that was held on the 3rd Day of Fantasies Elysian - Seize your Dreams. The event is about singing your mind, dancing, and letting your talents unwind. The event was graced by Shivam Naik, Akshaya Naik, and Mansi Multani.

To end our epic fest, we concluded with a bang! Jay Koli, an Indian Music Composer, DJ & Songwriter performed a DJ night at the 25th of January. He mastered the art of music on his own and started working with talented artists across the globe. He made his first debut on an International record label "Kibbutz Records" in 2021 and has already released a few original tracks on labels like Trap Party, Musata Music & many more. He has gotten support from the Top DJs in the Music Industry and used to play at the well-known lounge bar "The Wine Rack" & "Glass Room" located in Mumbai.