 Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairperson, LIC presents dividend cheque of Rs 1,831.09 crore to Finance Minister
FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 06:54 PM IST
Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairperson, LIC of India, on Thursday presented the Dividend cheque of Rs. 1831.09 Crore to Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, as the Government of  India’s share of  Dividend , approved by the Shareholders in the Annual General Meeting held on August 22, 2023.

Dr. M P Tangirala, Additional Secretary, GOI, Ministry of Finance, Dept of Financial Services was present along with Officials from Life Insurance Corporation of India, M Jagannath ,MD, Tablesh Pandey, MD, Sat Pal Bhanoo, MD, R Doraiswamy, MD and J.P.S.Bajaj ,ZM(I/C),Northern Zone.

LIC has completed 67 years since its incorporation and beginning with an initial capital of Rs.5 crore in 1956, LIC  as at 31.03.2023 has an asset base of Rs.45,50,571.73 Crore with life fund of Rs 40,81,326.41 Crore. Despite two decades of opening up of the insurance sector, LIC continues to be the market leader in the Indian Life Insurance market.

