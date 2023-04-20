 Shynya Plus certification for RWF Kendriya Vidyalaya for producing excess renewable energy
FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 01:20 AM IST
Kendriya Vidyalaya of Rail Wheel Factory has been identified and awarded with Shunya Plus Label by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), as the school has been converted into Net positive energy buildings (NPEB). The school generates more than its requirement of solar energy. The excess energy is diverted to other areas of RWF.

A Net -Positive energy building (NZEB) is one that relies on renewable sources to produce as much energy as it uses and supplies excess generated electricity to grid, usually as measured over the course of a year.

In this context, KV School of Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, was identified and certified as “Shunya Plus” by the BEE.

