Shyam Singh takes over as Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division

Shyam Singh has taken over as Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway on August 10, 2021. He is an officer of Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) of 1990 batch. He is B-Tech in Civil Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi). He has strong academic record and also secured 5th rank in Class 12th in U.P. Board. Before joining as Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru, he was working as Chief General Manager/Mumbai on deputation in Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation (DFCCIL), Ministry of Railways and executing Mega Infrastructure project of National importance. He has rich experience of Project Management, Human Resource Management and execution of Railway Infrastructure projects of New lines, Gauge conversion, Doubling etc., as Deputy Chief Engineer & Chief Engineer and has worked as Senior Divisional Engineer, Mumbai, Western Railway in busy Mumbai Suburban area. He has rich experience of working in General Administration as Secretary to General Manager, Western Railway.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 03:02 PM IST