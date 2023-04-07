Shriram Finance's Unnati Jubilee FD Scheme earns up to 9.15% interest for 50 months

India’s largest retail NBFC, Shriram Finance Limited (SFL), a part of Shriram Group, announced a special fixed deposit rate under Jubilee Deposit (Shriram Unnati Deposits), to coincide with the Group’s golden jubilee celebrations. The company will accept applications for fresh and renewal of fixed deposits of 50 months’ tenure.

Investors can earn interest up to 9.15% on FDs. The rates will be effective from April 5, 2023.

(The other schemes specified in the company announcement dated March 9, 2023, will remain unchanged except for the 48-month scheme, which will be withdrawn with effect from April 15, 2023. Other terms and conditions of the fixed deposit schemes shall remain unchanged). Women investors will receive an extra 0.10% pa interest while senior citizens will receive an additional interest of 0.50% p.a.