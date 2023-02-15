Shree Kalyan Yojana by Shreeram Radhakrishnan Memorial Trust

Financial Assistance to Needy Widows, Single Mothers and Orphans : Having to wade through a life of poverty is a problem, but when it becomes compounded by the loss of the main earning member, the father, life is made almost an impossibility to the widow. To take care of the children, their schooling needs and to ensure that all the household chores are also taken care of can be a very difficult task for many to comprehend.

The same holds true for a Single Mother with children. Then there are those unfortunate children who are orphans and who are taken care of by one relative or the other who already have their own set of problems.

Shree Kalyan Yojana is a new project that the Trust has initiated. There were 94 recipients and comprised 87 Widows, 4 Single Mothers & 3 Orphans.

Each of the selected recipient was handed over a cheque of ₹ 12,000/- totalling to ₹ 11 lakhs twenty eight thousand. Depending on the support we get from well-wishers, we would like to expand our reach to include many more similar needy families in the future years.

Students who were supported by the Trust in various areas during the years, such as School and College Education, and Vocational Courses, gave a glorious feedback of the help received from the Trust and how it has moulded their lives.

Any function of the Trust is an occasion to spread happiness and the same was the case with this function. The function was held along with dances and songs by talented youngsters at at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan,Vashi, on the 12th of February 2023.

Contributed by R. Radhakrishnan & Mrs. Lalitha R., President & Secretary of Shreeram Radhakrishnan Memorial Trust.

