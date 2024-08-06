Shashi Kant Tripathi takes over as Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway

On August 5, 2024, Shashi Kant Tripathi, an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer of 2009 Civil Services batch, took over as Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway. Earlier, Tripathi was looking after the responsibility of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Goods)/Prayagaraj. He took over this charge from the outgoing Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, who has been transferred to Northern Railway.

Shashi Kant Tripathi is originally from Chitrakoot and has done his graduation from Allahabad University and post graduation from JNU Delhi. Shashi kant Tripathi is a dynamic officer and has worked on many important posts in Northern Railway and North Central Railway. Shashi Kant Tripathi started his railway service as Assistant Divisional Operations Manager in Ferozpur Division of Northern Railway in 2012. Tripathi over NCR worked as Deputy Chief Operations Manager/FOIS/North Central Railway/Headquarters, Senior Divisional Operations Manager/Goods in Agra Division, Senior Divisional Operations Manager and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager in Jhansi Division. Shashi Kant Tripathi was awarded the 2021 National Award for his excellent work towards mobility and loading of sand, flyash and millet goods in Jhansi Division.