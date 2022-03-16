Shaina NC presents project plan for mega All India Blood Donation Drive

In a meering with our Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandviya, Shaina NC World Chairperson Giants Welfare Foundation presented a project plan for a mega All India Blood Donation Drive - GiantsWelfare RaktDaan Yatra. Its a long term initiative to help blood banks address the problem of deficit, by encouraging people to walk to the nearest blood banks to donate blood. For details, contact 9820436706.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 03:10 PM IST