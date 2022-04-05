Shaina NC, Giants Group of Byculla hold Clean Byculla, Green Byculla rally

In keeping with our *Prime Ministers Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan* and our initiatives to beautify the city of Mumbai, Shaina NC, World Chairperson Giants Welfare Foundation alongwith Giants Group of Byculla held a Clean Byculla, Green Byculla rally starting from the newly renovated heritage Byculla Railway Station. Students from M.H. Saboo Siddik Polytechnic and Fazlani BED college joined the rally and pledged to create awareness and support the Clean Byculla Green Byculla movement.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 02:59 PM IST