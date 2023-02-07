Shaheed Manoranjan Singh Memorial Football Tournament-2023 inaugurated

The 13th Edition of the Shaheed Manoranjan Singh Memorial State Level Open Football Tournament 2023 got underway in a grand opening ceremony at SAI Sports Complex, Takyel, Imphal, Manipur. Awangbow newmai, minister, water resource, relief & disaster management dept, govt of manipur graced the occasion as chief guest while paolienlal haokip, mla, saikot, manipur graced the occasion as guest of honour in the august presence of NG O Memcha Devi, mother of Shaheed Manoranjan Singh. The formal inauguration of the tournament was made by release of balloons followed by Shaking hands with Both teams on the field. This tournament is being organized by 143 Bn CRPF on behalf of Manipur & Nagaland Sector CRPF in coordination with Imphal West Football Association and All Manipur Football Association.

The Chief Guest and the Guest of Honor in their addresses to the gathering exhorted and appreciated the dedication and supreme sacrifices of CRPF in their service to the nation. They conveyed their heartfelt best wishes to all ranks and files of CRPF.

Delivering his keynote address Sandeep Datta, IG, M&N Sector CRPF accompanied by Rajni Datta, M&N Sector CWA Head, eulogized the gallant action of Shaheed Manoranjan who sacrificed his life while fighting the Maoists in the interior areas of Chintagufa, District Dantewada Chhatisgarh on 17.9.2009 while posted in the elite 201 CoBRA unit.

The stadium looked brilliant in a buzzing atmosphere which was attended by many football lovers and fans including ladies and children. All Senior officers of the sector remained present on the occassion. Large number of family members joined the event to make it more special. Ravindra Singh Rautela ,DIG Range Imphal proposed a vote of thanks on the occasion. The month long tournament which started on February 5, will culminate on March 4., 2023 in which 24 high ranking football clubs of Manipur will be competing in the tournament. This initiative of CRPF will surely give impetus to the youth of Manipur, the power house of sports, to excel and bring laurels to the state and the country. In the inaugural match

KLASA FC defeated MPSC by 4-1 in a thrilling encounter.

