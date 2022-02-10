Shabdsharan Brahmbhatt joins as an Independent Director on IREDA Board

Shabdsharan Brahmbhatt has been appointed as an independent director on the board of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) for a three-year term, with effect from January 28, 2022. Brahmbhatt is a social worker and a lawyer by profession. Apart from L.L.B, he also has a graduation degree in Commerce. Welcoming the new member to the board, Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), IREDA said, "It is a privilege to have Brahmbhatt join IREDA as an independent director. We believe that his guidance in undertaking key decisions will greatly benefit IREDA in achieving its five-time growth target in the next five years. IREDA is committed to working not only for clean energy but also to ensure clean corporate governance. We are confident that the new board member will help the company to further strengthen its highest standards of corporate governance."

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 03:06 PM IST