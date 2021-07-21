Setting–up of ICU with Ventilator Beds and upcoming O2 cylinder bottling facility at Railway Hospital, RWF

To be in preparedness for the 3rd wave of COVID 19, Railway Hospital is ready with an ICU ward equipped with ventilator beds. It has 6 hydraulic beds, 2 Ventilators (Adults and Pediatric), 2 HFNO machines, 1 Bipap with central oxygen supply. Also 6 multipara monitors, portable X-ray machine, ECG machine, ABG analyser, 6 Syringe pumps, 2 Infusion pumps.

Two ICU Ventilators are sponsored by M/s. Federal Mogul India Limited, Bengaluru under CSR through M/s. Manav Charities, Bengaluru.

Further, to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to ICU for both COVID and non COVID patients a facility for bottling of oxygen cylinders will be coming up in few days.

This has been possible only through the encouragement and guidance of Rajiv Kumar Vyas, General Manager.

R.K. Vyas, GM inaugurated the ICU on 16/07/2021 for use of RWF Employees, Pensioners and their family members. Suman Vyas, President RWF Women’s Welfare Organisation also graced the occasion and joined R.K. Vyas to inaugurate the ICU.